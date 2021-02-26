Darrel P. Barnes, 79, of Akwesasne

Ducky was born on April 19, 1941 at the family home in Akwesasne, the son of the late Fred and Louise (Cook) Barnes. He attended Bombay High School and proudly achieved his GED while in the US Army. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War, serving a total of 8 years until his honorable discharge in 1980. He later continued his education at Mater Dei, where he achieved his AAS in Alcohol and Chemical Dependency and Social Work. On April 6, 2001, he married Erica I. Square at the home of his sister with Justice Jerome Brockway, officiating.