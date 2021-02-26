David R. Ellis, Jr., 42, of Port Leyden

PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - David R. Ellis, Jr., 42, passed away in his home on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
David was born in Fulton on September 6, 1978 and attended Watertown High School. He loved his cat and dog, playing video games, and hanging out with family and friends. He loved camping and bonfires. David was always there when someone needed a hand.
He is survived by his daughter, Rose Ellis, OH; his mother and step-father, Gayle Perrigo Dain (Robert), NC; his two sisters, Marsha Barbarito and companion (Earl J. Smith, III), Lowville; Tanya Ludwikowski, Watertown; his two brothers, Eric Ellis and Zachary Dain both of NC; his aunts, Cindy Spaudling, Darlene (Cliff) Lambert, Fran (Gary) Leip; and his uncle, Wayne Perrigo; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
David is predeceased by, paternal grandparents, Francis and Rose Perrigo; uncles, Mark and Rusty Perrigo; a niece, Katlin Chapman; a sister-in-law, Linda Ellis, and a cousin, Kelly Perrigo.
Walk through calling hours for family and friends will be on Tuesday, March 2nd from 5 to 7:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home. Face coverings, social distancing and contact tracing will be required. Spring burial will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Memorials in David’s name may be made to: Lewis County Humane Society, Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367 On line condolences may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.