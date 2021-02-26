Doreen T. Butrico, 74, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Doreen T. Butrico, 74, of State Street, Watertown, passed away February 23, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center with her family by her side.
Doreen was born December 22, 1946 in Kahnawake, Quebec, Canada, daughter of Louis and Jaqueline ( Filiatrault) Delisle. As a young girl, Doreen worked as a seamstress, later becoming a nutritionist with the New York City Department of Education in Brooklyn. She retired in 2000 due to a work related injury. Her marriage to Francis Butrico ended in separation.
Surviving are a son, Shawn (Cynthia) Butrico, Brooklyn, two daughters, Dawn (Angelo) Bonura, Cape Coral, FL, Jacqueline ( Nelson) Cuevas, Watertown, her companion, Hector Mansanto, Watertown, a brother, Brian Delisle, Kahnawake, Quebec, Canada, two sisters, Joyce Duquette, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Marie (Danny) Lahache, Kahnawake, Quebec, Canada, eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
