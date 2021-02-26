‘Feeding America’ through music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WWNY) - 7 News’ parent company Gray Television is partnering with the Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV this Saturday to raise money to help feed people affected by the extreme weather and those who may be facing food insecurity because of the pandemic.
All proceeds raised during the live broadcast will benefit Feeding America, an organization that supports 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries across the U.S., including the Food Bank of Central New York, which helps out many of the north country’s food banks.
Gray president and co-CEO Pat LaPlatney says “food insecurity is something no family should experience and our goal is for the powerful combination of Gray’s local stations, the voice of the Grand Ole Opry and Circle’s growing network to have a positive impact for those who so badly need help.
You can watch the Opry live show on WWNY at 9 p.m. Saturday.
It will also be streamed on YouTube and Facebook.
