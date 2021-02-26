Friday’s numbers: St. Lawrence County reports two more deaths

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Add two more deaths to the grim total of fatalities from COVID 19 in northern New York. St. Lawrence County reported the deaths Friday, along with new cases of COVID 19.
Lewis County also reported new cases of the virus.
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY
The death total in St. Lawrence County now stands at 83, up two from Thursday. The county health department also reported 42 new cases of the illness.
One more person is hospitalized, for a total of 18.
In all, there are 476 active cases and there have been 6,103 cases in St. Lawrence County since the pandemic began.
LEWIS COUNTY
Lewis County reported no new deaths, and seven new cases of the virus. There are now 76 people in isolation and seven people hospitalized - down two from Thursday - and another 178 people are in quarantine.
Since the pandemic began there have been 1,771 cases of COVID in Lewis County. 26 people have died from the virus.
