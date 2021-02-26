Here’s an idea: disaster planning for pets

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - When there’s a big fire or some sort of natural disaster, emergency workers show up to help the people who have lost homes and belongings.
But what about pets?
There’s a fund-raising drive underway in St. Lawrence County now to buy and stock a “Pet Disaster Relief Trailer.”
“I thought it would be a great idea if St. Lawrence County could have one of the trailers,” said Betty Wolf, from the St. Lawrence County Animal Response Team planning Committee.
“It’s fully stocked with what we would need to set up a temporary emergency shelter for the animals.”
The County Animal Response Team and Gracious Friends Animal Sanctuary are teaming up on the project. They hope to fundraise $12,000. They also want to land a $10,000 American Kennel Club grant.
“Absolutely there’s a need, whenever we have a disaster where we’d have to stand up a shelter,” said Matt Denner, St. Lawrence County’s emergency services director.
The trailer is exactly what it sounds like - temporary shelter when pets might have to be housed because of floods, ice storms, power outages, or any other natural or man-made disaster.
It also could end up saving people’s lives.
“Most people if they have pets, won’t leave their home if they don’t have a place for their pets. I know I wouldn’t leave my home and leave my animals behind,” said Wolf.
The trailer would go to designated shelter sites established by the County. The trailer would carry enough supplies to maintain 65 pets in the critical days right after a fire or disaster.
