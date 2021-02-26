Highlights & scores: girls’ hoops action & a look at Sackets Harbor

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Girls’ high school basketball was on the docket for Thursday, plus we take a look at the Sackets Harbor boys’ basketball team.
In Copenhagen, the Lady Golden Knights hosted Harrisville.
First quarter: off the opening tip, Allison Best lays in 2. Copenhagen’s up by 2.
Then it’s Brooke Smykla laying in 2 off the steal. Copenhagen is up 8.
Harrisville answers. Meagan Kackison hits the baseline jumper. Lady Pirates are down 6.
Then it’s Torie Moore with the nice move in the paint. Harrisville is down 4
Copenhagen turned out to be too much for Harrisville. Aubree Smykla finishes the break as Copenhagen wins 82-26.
There was another girls’ contest in Lowville as the Lady Red Raiders hosted South Lewis.
Second quarter: Sydney VanNest gets the board and bucket. Lowville’s on top 18-10.
It’s VanNest again with the steal and the hoop. Lowville’s up by 10.
Third quarter: Olivia Millard lays in 2. South Lewis is down 11.
Natalie Thomas gets the roll on the jumper as Lowville beats South Lewis 45-16.
Sackets Harbor boys
It was a sight that hadn’t been seen for almost a calendar year in Jefferson County on Tuesday night: high school basketball, as the Carthage Comets played host to the Sackets Harbor Patriots.
It was a game Sackets Harbor would win 53-30.
For the Patriot players, it’s been a long time coming and something they are grateful to once again have the opportunity to do.
“It feels great,” Sackets Harbor senior Nolan Baker said. “COVID hasn’t been good for anybody, obviously and you never know when it’s your last time you’re going to be able to play on the court so you can’t take those moments for granted.”
“I’m excited, I really am,” junior Tyler Green said. “I mean, we’ve been waiting all pre-season for this. We came out last night with a great season opener. I know the season’s going to be short and hopefully we can extend it, but the guys are excited. We’re keeping the energy up and we’re looking forward to what the future holds for us.”
It’s rare for Sackets Harbor, a Class D school, to play Class A schools like Carthage in a normal season, but the past year has been anything but normal for these players and coaches.
Taking on bigger schools in a condensed season is something both the players and coaches feel will be beneficial for the team when things hopefully get back to normal next season
“I think it’s good for us,” Green said. “You know, we’re facing new competition, facing tougher competition. I mean, Carthage, they’re bigger than us, they’re Class A. We’re going to have to play them again on Friday so playing some of these teams that we haven’t played before is really good for us mentally and physically so we can improve in the future years. I know a lot of us like Nolan has his last year here but for some of these younger guys coming up that competition’s good for them so we’re looking forward to Friday’s game against Carthage.”
“Yeah, I mean it’s, in a situation like this, I mean, normally you know I’m always up for a challenge,” coach Jeff Robbins said. “We’ll play any school for the most part if we think we can make it into a competitive game. So, to have the opportunity to play bigger schools in a situation where wins and losses don’t really matter and can do nothing but positive for these kids. I’ve got a lot of young kids that have bunch of years left in our program. To play good competition, to play bigger schools is going to really benefit them down the road.”
Hopefully, the road won’t be as bumpy next season for the Patriots and the rest of the teams in the Frontier League.
Thursday’s local scores
Girls’ high school basketball
Copenhagen 82, Harrisville 26
Lowville 45, South Lewis 16
