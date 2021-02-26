Ike A. Fuller, 83, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ike A. Fuller, 83, of Kathleen Street, passed away early Thursday morning, February 25, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Ike was born on April 6, 1937 in Gouverneur, the son of the late Ira and Nina (Glasby) Fuller. He attended schools in Gouverneur, where he graduated in 1956 and excelled in many sports. He later attended Canton ATC for a short time. Ike proudly served his country in the US Army from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1962. He first married Mary Elman and was blessed with two children. Their marriage later ended in divorce. On July 7, 2012, he married his longtime companion, Carole Nadeau at the First United Methodist Church.
Ike worked for a time with Brouse Construction before starting with General Motors where he was a tool and die caster, working in both Massena and Bedford, Indiana where he retired in March 1994. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge and the Italian-American Civic Association in Massena. As a proud veteran, Ike was a member of the AMVETS, American Legion, and the VFW. He had a great love for sports, especially bowling and golf, of which he enjoyed many leagues with his friends. He also enjoyed softball, baseball, and basketball. Ike was also a great “armchair coach” to his favorite teams – the New York Yankees, Cleveland Browns, and the Syracuse Orangeman Basketball. He will be greatly missed by his friends with the Via Main Coffee Club and the American Legion Dice Group.
Ike is survived by his wife, Carole; his children, Scott Fuller of Massena and Jodi Belair and Jerry Thomas of Potsdam; his stepdaughter, Karen and Derek Pruiett of Orlando, Florida; his grandchildren, Ryan Belair of Rochester, Tyler Belair, US Navy currently stationed in Japan; and Makenzi Fuller of Naples, Florida; his step-granddaughter, Ayla Pruiett; his sister, Judi Sprague of Massena; his nephew, Mike Sprague and Heather Graham of Syracuse and Mary and Mike Yokose of Connecticut; and their families.
A celebration of Ike’s life will be held at a time to be announced in the Summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to Massena Meals on Wheels or the Massena Neighborhood Center in his memory.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.