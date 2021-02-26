Ike A. Fuller, 83, of Massena

Ike worked for a time with Brouse Construction before starting with General Motors where he was a tool and die caster, working in both Massena and Bedford, Indiana where he retired in March 1994. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge and the Italian-American Civic Association in Massena. As a proud veteran, Ike was a member of the AMVETS, American Legion, and the VFW. He had a great love for sports, especially bowling and golf, of which he enjoyed many leagues with his friends. He also enjoyed softball, baseball, and basketball. Ike was also a great “armchair coach” to his favorite teams – the New York Yankees, Cleveland Browns, and the Syracuse Orangeman Basketball. He will be greatly missed by his friends with the Via Main Coffee Club and the American Legion Dice Group.