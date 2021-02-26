James “Red” E. Bishop, 80, of Gouverneur

Red enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, working and harassing his co-workers. He loved spending time at the family camp on Jenney Lake, talking with his brother, Tom Love, going out to eat at the Silver Leaf, game feeds at the Casablanca and Mullin’s, and weekly diners at the County Line Club. He was a former member of the Elks and had fun playing the Queen of Hearts all over the North Country. Most of all, he loved being with his grandchildren. They were the love of his life and he would do anything for them.