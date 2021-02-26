James “Red” E. Bishop, 80, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - James “Red” E. Bishop, age 80, of Gouverneur, passed away on February 24, 2021 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing where he has been since December.
His services will be private for his family held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur.
James Bishop was born on August 12, 1940 in Gouverneur to the late Ernest F. and Elizabeth (Hadfield) Bishop. He graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1960, was drafted in the United States Army and served from November 19, 1963 until his honorable discharge on August 25, 1965.
He married Gloria Jean LaFlair. They had four sons, one of which passed away at birth. Gloria passed away on June 2020. Red began his working career as a stocker at the A&P in Canton. He then went on the work at the Natural Dam Paper Mill, was a yardman for Marvin Lane for St. Joe Mineral Corp until the strike in the 1970′s, then worked as Grounds Supervisor and did various other jobs on Fort Drum. After retiring from Fort Drum, Red worked as an Associate for Walmart from 2006 until the present time.
Red enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, working and harassing his co-workers. He loved spending time at the family camp on Jenney Lake, talking with his brother, Tom Love, going out to eat at the Silver Leaf, game feeds at the Casablanca and Mullin’s, and weekly diners at the County Line Club. He was a former member of the Elks and had fun playing the Queen of Hearts all over the North Country. Most of all, he loved being with his grandchildren. They were the love of his life and he would do anything for them.
He is survived by three sons, Ernest “Ernie” Bishop, Philip and Kristine Bishop, and Darren and Jamie Bishop, two brothers, Timothy and Anita Bishop and David and Linda Bishop, and 10 grandchildren, Aspen, Brittney, Kayla, Travis, Dakota, Darren, Jr., Chase, Gauge, Autumn and Kaliegh.
He is predeceased by his parents, a son who died at birth, Ronald Bishop, and a brother, Charles “Chuck” “Red” Bishop.
Since Red loved children and always made sure they were taken care of, donations in his memory can be made to Grace Food Pantry, 52 Church Street Gouverneur NY 13642.
