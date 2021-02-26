Julius G. Cook, 66, of Fort Covington

Julius was born on January 6, 1955 in Cornwall, the son of the late Abraham and Florence (Lazore) Cook. He attended Mohawk School and graduated from Salmon River Central School. He continued his education at Norwich University, a military college in Northfield, Vermont. While in school he played football, lacrosse, and hockey, as well has being in the Honor Society at Salmon River. On November 22, 1984, he married Audrey Burns at St. Regis Catholic Church. She predeceased him on December 20, 2015.