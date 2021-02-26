Julius G. Cook, 66, of Fort Covington

FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Julius G. Cook, 66, of 2409 Chateaugay Street, passed away Tuesday morning, February 16, 2021 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Julius was born on January 6, 1955 in Cornwall, the son of the late Abraham and Florence (Lazore) Cook. He attended Mohawk School and graduated from Salmon River Central School. He continued his education at Norwich University, a military college in Northfield, Vermont. While in school he played football, lacrosse, and hockey, as well has being in the Honor Society at Salmon River. On November 22, 1984, he married Audrey Burns at St. Regis Catholic Church. She predeceased him on December 20, 2015.
Julie worked for a time as a truck driver and ironworker until he started working at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino, where he was currently working the kitchen as a food preparation employee. He was a local a basket maker and enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, cooking, and watching various sporting events. Julius was an avid collector, especially knives.
Julius is survived by his children, Ryan Cook and Jodie Thompson of Akwesasne and Misty and Ranatiiostha Swamp of Akwesasne; his grandchildren, Brenna, Flint, Fire, and Blazen; his great grandchild, Maverick; his sisters, Carolyn Cook of Akwesasne; Roberta and Vinney Mazzerella of Jacksonville, Florida; his brothers, Joseph and Barbara Cook and Theodore “Teddy” and Sheila Cook, all of Akwesasne; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by his son, Dalton on February 1, 2021 and a great grandson, Eugene King on April 23, 2019.
Visitation was held privately. A celebration of life will be held in the summer at a time to be announced.
