Kevin A. Ricco, 61, of Natural Bridge

Kevin was born on September 14, 1959 in Watertown, the son of the late Joseph J. and Katherine (Amerosie) Ricco. He was a 1977 graduate of Carthage Central High School. He was employed by Sundance Leisure, Watertown as a service technician, installing pools, fireplaces, and stoves for over 30 years. Kevin was diagnosed with ALS, 18 months ago. A previous marriage ended in divorce. Kevin enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and spending time with family and friends.