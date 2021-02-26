Kevin A. Ricco, 61, of Natural Bridge

NATURAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kevin A. Ricco, 61, of 43085 County Rt. 41, Natural Bridge, died Thursday evening, February 25, 2021 at his home in Natural Bridge where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Kevin was born on September 14, 1959 in Watertown, the son of the late Joseph J. and Katherine (Amerosie) Ricco. He was a 1977 graduate of Carthage Central High School. He was employed by Sundance Leisure, Watertown as a service technician, installing pools, fireplaces, and stoves for over 30 years. Kevin was diagnosed with ALS, 18 months ago. A previous marriage ended in divorce. Kevin enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by one daughter: Desiree Bucke of Harrisburg, PA; his life partner, Erin Gratch of Natural Bridge, Erin’s children, Nicholas (Shannon) Gratch, Cicero, Theresa (Matin) Skandara, Illion and Michelle Gratch of Pamelia, 7 Grandchildren, one sister: Karen Pannone of Poinciana, FL, nieces and nephews, Joseph (Melissa) Ricco, Jamie (William) Kirk, Ryan and Jeffrey Pannone and Jonathan Houghton, Erin’s family, the Clancy “Clan” and all of Kevin’s “Carthage Boys”. He is predeceased by his parents and three brothers, Joseph W., Stephen P., and Francis A. Ricco.
A graveside service will be held in the Spring at St. James Cemetery in Carthage. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County or to the Natural Bridge Ambulance Squad. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
