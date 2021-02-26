Lewis County clinic sees hundreds vaccinated

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Lowville fire hall Friday saw hundreds of people get protection from the virus.
Public health officials had a goal of 300 people - that would use up their supply of Moderna vaccine doses, a stockpile sent from the state, including allotments from last week delayed due to weather.
Half of the shots were reserved for essential workers and the other half were for people 65 years and up and those with underlying health conditions.
Friday, it was taking about 25 minutes to get a shot, from the moment someone walked in, to when they were released to leave.
“It feels really great to be part of the solution right now. This really is the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Joe Austin, public health planner, interviewed on 7 News First at 5.
The county won’t schedule another clinic until it gets its next shipment of vaccine, but you can register - essentially, get in line for your shots - by either going to the lewiscounty.org web site or calling the county health department.
