Man accused of menacing with fake gun

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of threatening someone with a fake gun.
Watertown police say 22-year-old Cervontes-Cortez Hardy of Huntington Street allegedly pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at another man in the 500 block of Waite Avenue Tuesday afternoon and threatened to kill him.
The gun, police say, turned out to be a fake. They say Hardy had about 11 ounces of marijuana when they arrested him.
Hardy was charged with second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and third-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
He was arraigned and released on bail.
