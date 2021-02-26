Man accused of menacing with fake gun

Man accused of menacing with fake gun
Watertown Police (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | February 26, 2021 at 6:52 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 6:52 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of threatening someone with a fake gun.

Watertown police say 22-year-old Cervontes-Cortez Hardy of Huntington Street allegedly pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at another man in the 500 block of Waite Avenue Tuesday afternoon and threatened to kill him.

The gun, police say, turned out to be a fake. They say Hardy had about 11 ounces of marijuana when they arrested him.

Hardy was charged with second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and third-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

He was arraigned and released on bail.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.