New retailer to move into Watertown’s old Kmart building

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A new retail store is coming to Watertown.
Runnings, a home, farm, and outdoor store, has purchased the old Kmart store next to Hannaford on outer Arsenal Street.
The 112,000-square-foot Kmart building has been empty since its parent company, Sears, closed dozens of stores in 2017. It sits on four acres and was sold to Canadian investors in 2019.
The new store will employ 75 people – full- and part-time – compared to Kmart’s 57 when it closed. Job fairs will be scheduled over the coming months.
“Ever since we first expanded to the northeast in 2014, we’ve received a number of suggestions to open a new store in Watertown,” Runnings CEO Dan Herrmann said.
It will be Runnings’ 10th store in the state and 57th across eight states. The company has a history of purchasing and renovating vacant retail spaces.
The store is expected to open in the fall. The closet Runnings stores to the north country are in Clay, Rome, and Malone.
Runnings was founded in 1947 and has grown from its early days as an automotive supply and farm store to a large general merchandise retailer selling sporting goods, clothing, pet supplies, tools, farm supplies, footwear, lawn and garden supplies, outdoor equipment, firearms, and hunting, fishing, and archery equipment.
