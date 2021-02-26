O’burg police charge eight in drug cases

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg police made a total of eight drug-related arrests in three separate incidents over the past week, police said in a statement Friday.
Word of the arrests came in a week when Ogdensburg’s city manager floated a proposal to reduce the size of the police force, as the city continues to grapple with severe money problems.
In the first, on February 18, police served a search warrant at 11 Grove Street and seized what they describe as “components utilized in the manufacturing process of methamphetamine.”
Arrested were:
- Jade Harper 45, of Ogdensburg, charged with Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine in the 3rd degree (D Felony). Harper was released without bail after arraignment.
- Melinda Montroy 35, of Ogdensburg, charged with Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine in the 3rd degree (D Felony). Montroy was released without bail after arraignment.
- Dominic Mashaw 19, Ogdensburg, charged with Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine in the 3rd degree (D Felony). Mashaw was released without bail after arraignment.
On February 23, a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of a quantity of cocaine and over $18,000 in U.S. currency, police said.
Arrested were:
- Charles Watford 36, of Brooklyn, charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. (A Misdemeanor) and released on an appearance ticket.
- Jasmine Merrero 30, of Brooklyn, charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. (A Misdemeanor) and released on an appearance ticket.
On February 24, police arrested a parolee from state prison at 223 Gates Street.
Charged was:
- Lee Loffler 36, of Ogdensburg. charged with Criminal Sale of a controlled substance 3rd degree (B Felony); Criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (B Felony); Criminal possession of stolen property in the 5th degree (A Misdemanor).
Loffler was held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on a parole warrant.
Also on February 24, police made a traffic stop and seized what they said was crystal methamphetamine and crack cocaine.
Charged were:
- Garry Geddes 36, of Ogdensburg, charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (B Felony).
- Glendon Davison 36, of Ogdensburg, charged with Criminal Possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree (A Misdemeanor); Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the second degree.
Davison was released on an appearance ticket.
