Ohio woman, injured in SLC accident, dies

TOWN OF LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Ohio woman who was injured in an accident in the Town of Lawrence died Friday from her injuries.
State police announced the death of Delila Swartzentruber, but provided no other information.
Swartzentruber was walking at about 6 AM Thursday on Peru Street when a pickup truck struck her. Swartzentruber was rushed to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and then flown to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
Police said in a statement Friday that Swartzentruber “succumbed to her injuries she sustained from the collision.”
Police identified the driver of the pickup truck as Nicholas Hazen of Lawrence.
The investigation of the accident continues, police said.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.