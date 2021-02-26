Raymond P. Brosseau, 77, of Bombay

BOMBAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Raymond P. Brosseau, 77, of 2383 State Route 95, earned his Heavenly wings on Wednesday morning, February 24, 2021 at Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital after a lengthy illness.
Ray was born on January 26, 1944 in Worchester, Massachusetts, the son of the late Paul and Isabelle (Douglas) Brosseau. He attended Salmon River Central Schools, where he graduated in 1962. After graduation, he entered the US Army, where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1965. After his discharge, he returned home to marry the love of his life, Donna Clary on November 20, 1965 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bombay with Father Sharland, celebrating.
Ray worked for a few years at Alcoa before beginning employment with the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, where worked for several years retiring as a Supervisor. A devout Catholic, he was an active communicant of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bombay and in recent years of St. Mary’s of the Fort Catholic Church in Fort Covington and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1141. Ray was also a former member of the Bombay Fire Department and truly loved golfing and bowling. He proudly coached his oldest daughter on the Bombay Steelers Little League Baseball Team and for the past 29 years he has provided excellent and loving care for his daughter, Jillmarie.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Donna; his daughters, Joylynn Brosseau and her companion, Sandy Pratt of Cohoes; and Jillmarie Brosseau, at home; his mother-in-law, Betty Clary of South Bombay; sister in-laws Marsha Wynne (Bud) and Geraldine Clary as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant son, Scott Brosseau on February 24, 1967; his brother, James Brosseau in 2019; and his sister, Rita McCue in 2017.
Ray’s visitation and funeral mass will be held privately at St. Mary’s of the Fort Catholic Church with Rev. Martin Cline, celebrating and Rev. Thomas Kornmeyer, con-celebrating. A public burial and mass will be held in the spring at Calvary Cemetery, Massena with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Bombay Fire and Rescue.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories, offer condolences, and view his funeral mass at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.