Raymond P. Brosseau, 77, of Bombay

Ray worked for a few years at Alcoa before beginning employment with the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, where worked for several years retiring as a Supervisor. A devout Catholic, he was an active communicant of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bombay and in recent years of St. Mary’s of the Fort Catholic Church in Fort Covington and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1141. Ray was also a former member of the Bombay Fire Department and truly loved golfing and bowling. He proudly coached his oldest daughter on the Bombay Steelers Little League Baseball Team and for the past 29 years he has provided excellent and loving care for his daughter, Jillmarie.