Rentals boom on river, even during off-season

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - In the cold of winter, the St. Lawrence River is a hot spot this year.
Property owners have a hunch: people are done being cooped up at home during the pandemic and will take the river’s winter view over what they have.
In downtown Clayton, we saw river front rentals owned by Emilie Cardinaux. After finishing renovations recently, she put the apartments on airbnb and was surprised at how quickly she was back in business.
“I didn’t list it again until the middle of February and right away I had three bookings,” Cardinaux told 7 News.
“People coming for two nights at a time from really close-by; you know, Syracuse, Rochester, there were some people from Buffalo.”
Cardinaux says more travelers are coming to the Thousand Islands from other parts of New York State. They’re looking for a change in scenery.
“They’re able to have a taste of what life might be like in the summer during the winter and see the beautiful ice floes and a different perspective on the river,” she said.
And even rentals not on the river are seeing business this winter.
Bonnie Bouchard rents apartments on airbnb. She saw lots of pandemic-related cancellations last year, but this year, more people have started to rent again.
She believes it gives people plenty of space at a time when COVID 19 requires social distancing.
“That’s why this was very popular because there are three apartments and they have their private space,” she said.
Both Cardinaux and Bouchard say calls already have even started to come in for summer rentals.
So if you are looking to stay at these properties or others along the river, that decision may need to be made sooner than later.
