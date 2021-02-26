Samaritan to buy Northern Radiology Imaging’s assets

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is buying the assets of Northern Radiology Imaging after that business shuts its doors at the end of next week.
NRI, at 1571 Washington Street in Watertown, is closing on May 5. Samaritan will purchase its assets as of March 15.
The agreement comes after discussions dating back to 2017. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed plans to align the two entities.
Anticipating an increase in demand, Samaritan is moving its main radiology and imaging operations to its, Health and Wellness Plaza right behind where NRI is now. That’s scheduled to open in late April.
That facility will provide comprehensive community-based imaging services including MRI, PET, and CT scans, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, and stereotactic breast biopsies.
Samaritan will continue to offer imaging services at its main hospital location, plus X-ray and ultrasound services at various community-based sites.
Here’s Samaritan’s news release about the purchase.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.