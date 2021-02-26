Scholarships available at JCC

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you plan to attend Jefferson Community College this fall, it’s time to apply for scholarships.
Director of Financial Aid Robyn Rhyner says the college has about 270 scholarships available, ranging from $100 to the cost of full tuition.
First, you need to apply to JCC at sunyjefferson.edu/apply, then you can apply for scholarships at sunyjefferson.edu/scholarships.
The applications should be in by mid-April and people can expect to hear if they were awarded a scholarship by late spring.
You can find out more by calling 315-786-2437.
