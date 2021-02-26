Steven W. Brant, 64, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Steven W. Brant, 64, Watertown, passed away Thursday, February 25th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

There will be no services. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

He is survived by a son Jason Giampieto and daughter Nicole Giampieto from his first marriage to Ann Marie Giampieto; two sons Steven Brant Jr. and Derek Brant from his second marriage to Ginger Denisovas; a daughter Brittany McAdams; his grandchildren Damien, Jamie and Derek, Jr.; his brothers and sisters, Clifton III, Bruce, Eddie, Debbie, Donna and Sandy Brant, all of MA and Jeff Brant, Felts Mills; his best friend Phillip Howard, Watertown. Both marriages ended in divorce.

He was born in Norwood, MA, January 29, 1957, a son to Clifton and Ann Marie Brant, Jr.

Steven was a mechanic and worked locally for Donald Zahn at the farm and scrap yard on the Ridge Road.

