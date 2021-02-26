Sunny by afternoon, warmer for the weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Light snow will end sometime during the morning.
Skies clear, eventually becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s.
Saturday starts out with snow that changes to freezing rain, sleet, and then all rain as temperatures climb to a high in the low 40s.
There’s a 60 percent chance of rain on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.
It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow on Monday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the mid-20s.
It will be partly sunny and in the upper 30s on Wednesday and Thursday.
