TV alert: watch great country music, help feed the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Of all the things the pandemic has done, one of the worst is how it has exposed millions of Americans - including a lot of people in the north country - to hunger.
You can help.
Saturday night at 9 PM, WWNY will broadcast “Opry Live - Feeding America Special,” entertainment with a mission. We’re asking you to watch and donate.
The money will go to Feeding America, which helps fund the Central New York Food Bank, which - in turn - supplies north country food pantries like the community pantry in Cape Vincent.
“As it is now, we are able to give a very generous seven day supply of food per person and many of our clients say what we give them last them three weeks because we give extra,” said Rebecca Dowling, the food pantry’s executive director.
You’ll be able to donate on line or over the phone. All proceeds will benefit Feeding America, a network of more than 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries across the county.
The event is a partnership of WWNY’s parent company Gray Television, The Grand Ole Opry and Circle Network in response to the rising demand for nutrition assistance because of the pandemic and extreme weather across several states last week.
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and Hailey Whitters are among the performers slated to appear.
