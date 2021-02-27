Friday Sports: Route 11 teams hit the ice for weekend play

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ninth ranked Clarkson was back on the ice after a pause, hosting the Lady Skating Saints.
In the 2nd period, the Lady Saints took the lead when Gabi Jones found the mark to put St. Lawrence on top 1-0. A little over 5 minutes later, it’s Melissa Jefferies splitting the pipes to increase the St. Lawrence lead to 2-0.
Clarkson answers late in the 2nd when Caitrin Lonergan scores the short handed goal. Score: 2-1 St. Lawrence.
In the 3rd period, the Lady Saints get that one back when Julia Gossling connects to put St. Lawrence on top 3-1.
Just over 3 minutes later, Clarkson has an answer when Nicole Gossling tickles twine, cutting the St. Lawrence lead to 1 at 3-2. The Lady Golden Knights tie it up when Gabrielle David scores on the power play, knotting the game at 3 and it’s on to overtime.
In overtime, Julia Gossling scores her 2nd goal of the game to give the Lady Saints a 4-3 overtime win.
On the men’s side, 13th ranked Clarkson in Hamilton meeting Colgate.
The game was scoreless in the 2nd period when Josh McKechney scores 48 seconds into the period. Score: 1-0 Colgate. Midway through the period, Colgate adds to it’s lead when Nick Austin lights the lamp on the power play. Score: 2-0 Colgate.
Clarkson gets on the board when Anthony Romano scores the 1st of his 2 goals in the game. Clarkson comes back to beat Colgate 3-2.
In men’s college hockey from Appleton Arena, the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence opened a weekend series with Quinnipiac.
Early in the 1st period, the Saints take the lead when Tim Makowski stuffs home the loose puck in front, giving St. Lawrence a 1-0 lead.
In the 2nd period, the game was tied at 1 when Luc Salem connects to put St. Lawrence up 2-1, but the Saints fall to Quinnipiac 4-2.
In women’s college basketball, Clarkson hosted St. Lawrence. Katie Chisholm finishes the break for 2 of her 8 points.
Molly Stewart answers with the trifecta for the Lady Golden Knights and Elaina Porter comes up with the board, bucket and foul. Porter finished with 10 points on the night.
Abby Doin goes inside for 2 of her 15 as St. Lawrence beats Clarkson 79-73.
In boys’ high school basketball, Sackets Harbor played host to Carthage.
In the 1st quarter, Thomas Lind comes up with the board and bucket to put the Patriots up by 2.
Then it’s Nolan Baker spotting up and burying the 3 pointer to put Sackets Harbor up by 5.
Carthage gets on the board when Lincoln Escudero gets the roll on the jumper in the lane and Tyler Green finishes the break for the Patriots. Sackets Harbor are now up by 3.
Dominic Sprague lays in 2 as the Patriots beat Carthage 50-33.
Spectators can go to some high school high-risk sporting events in Jefferson County. The county modified the rules, saying each player can have 2 people watching in-person. The crowd though will be capped at 50 people to obey state guidelines. Included in that crowd of 50 people are the players, coaches, referees and others.
County officials say the changes are happening because the area’s rate of transmission is down. While the county says limited spectators are okay, it points out individual school districts have the choice to not allow spectators if they so choose.
