He’s big and he’s back! Humongous snowman a sight to see in Champion

TOWN OF CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWNY) - It may have been a three year wait but the Town of Champion snowman has returned..
Building a massive 26 foot snowman is usually a yearly tradition for Vern Scoville and his family. A crew of about ten people came together using pool liners, a hay elevator, and a snowblower to sculpt him.
He’s dressed up with tires for buttons and a traffic cone for a nose. When your snowman is as big as a house, the normal accessories, like carrot sticks or pieces of coal, just don’t get the job done.
Scoville says they had to start construction a little later than normal this year but he is happy to have the fan favorite attraction up this season.
“Even when we were building it, people would drive by and beep their horns, you know,” Scoville said. “They knew what was coming. A lot of people look forward to it, you know, more than I realize.”
Scoville says they usually host a food drive connected with the attraction, but because of the pandemic, they decided not to. Instead, he says to take any food donations directly to local pantries.
And if you are looking to take pictures, Scoville asks that you pull into the property to prevent any crashes on route 126.
