Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties report 71 new COVID-19 cases

By 7 News Staff | February 27, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 5:17 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Saturday, some good news for Jefferson County, as COVID-19 recoveries outnumbered new cases by more than double.

The county logged 29 cases, along with 74 recoveries. Jefferson County’s positivity rate has fallen to 4.0%.

Sixteen people are hospitalized there.

St. Lawrence County reported 42 new cases. Seventeen people are hospitalized with the virus.

Neither county reported any deaths associated with COVID-19.

As of late Saturday afternoon, Lewis County public health officials have yet to update their coronavirus statistics.

