Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties report 71 new COVID-19 cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Saturday, some good news for Jefferson County, as COVID-19 recoveries outnumbered new cases by more than double.
The county logged 29 cases, along with 74 recoveries. Jefferson County’s positivity rate has fallen to 4.0%.
Sixteen people are hospitalized there.
St. Lawrence County reported 42 new cases. Seventeen people are hospitalized with the virus.
Neither county reported any deaths associated with COVID-19.
As of late Saturday afternoon, Lewis County public health officials have yet to update their coronavirus statistics.
