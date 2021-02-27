Mandy M. Boyd, 41, of Norwood

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mandy M. Boyd, 41, a resident of 11 Ridge Street, Norwood, will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding.
Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Tuesday, March 2 from 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. Due to current health regulations, facial coverings and social distancing is required.
Mandy passed away on Thursday evening, February 25, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Mandy was a loving mother and devoted wife, daughter, sister, teacher and friend.
Mandy is survived by her husband of 17 years, Mark and their two children, Isabel and Aidan, all of Norwood; her mother, Kristan McGrath and her companion Jeffrey Keenan, Ogdensburg; her sister, Keri Barrett and her husband, Michael and their two sons, Alexander and Brody; her half-sister, Stacey Brunet; Ogdensburg and half-brother, Jerrett Mashaw.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Mandy was pre-deceased by her grandparents, Harold and Audrey McGrath and her father, James Mashaw.
Born in Ogdensburg, NY on March 16, 1979 to Kristan McGrath and James Mashaw. Mandy graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and continued her education at SUNY Potsdam, earning her Master’s Degree in Education.
She worked at the Lobster House in Norwood for many years. Mandy was a 1st grade teacher at Norwood-Norfolk Central School and previously taught at St. Regis Falls and Hermon-DeKalb Central Schools.
Mandy had a passion for teaching and loved her students. Her ambition to teach carried on past June as she also taught at the Upstate, Barre Hill and Franklin Correctional Facilities.
Mandy enjoyed spending time with her family at her camp on the St. Lawrence River and attending her children’s sporting events. She also enjoyed spending time with her extended hockey family.
Mandy dedicated her time to many causes and organizations within her community, including the Norfolk Minor Hockey Association, helping advise the class of 2023 and as an advocate for Autism Awareness, as she organized many fundraisers.
Memorial Donations in Mandy’s memory can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, NYSARC or to autismspeaks.org and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Mandy M. Boyd.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.