Richard A. Rowen, 85, of Morley

MORLEY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard Arlen Rowen, 85, of Morley died peacefully at home while under the care of his loving family.
He was the husband of the late Joyce A. Rowen who passed March 23, 2017.
Among his survivors are his four children, Kimberly (Ed) Sisk of Morley, Karen (Dan) Foster of Canton, Kevin (Gina) Rowen of Lisbon and Kayla (Bryan) Rayburn of Canton.
A memorial service is being planned and an obituary will appear as soon as available.
Richard’s care and arrangements are with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton.
