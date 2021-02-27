Saturday sports: Rob wraps up college hockey highlights

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was your typical Clarkson-St. Lawrence contest on Friday night at Cheel Arena, as the Lady Saints of St. Lawrence picked up their 3rd win of the season with a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over the Lady Golden Knights. For the Lady Saints, it was some redemption after losing to Clarkson in their season opener 8-1 in the two team’s only meeting of the season until last night.
“I mean, we’re really proud of the team effort,” said St. Lawrence Assistant Coach Mare MacDougall Bari. “Always phenomenal to watch freshman who have been working their butts off be rewarded with a goal at Clarkson.”
The Lady Saints’ rookies came up big in the game, with freshman Gabi Jones and Melissa Jefferies scoring their first collegiate goals in the win.
For Jones, whose father, Casey, is the men’s hockey coach at Clarkson, it was a special moment and a special victory.
“I mean this is awesome,” Gabi Jones said. “It’s funny I’ve never been on the visting-side of the rink, that’s for sure. So being here with my team, I couldn’t have asked for anything better and with the win it’s even better.” For the Lady Golden Knights it was their first game in 19 days after the program has to go on pause because of COVID concerns at Clarkson.
A pause that came at a time Clarkson was playing it’s best hockey of the season, winning 5 of their previous 7 games which included 3 wins over first place Colgate.
“We were starting to do a lot of things well and then all of the sudden you’re put on a halt and you can’t really build off of what you had been doing the previous month or so,” said Clarkson women’s hockey coach Matt Desrosiers. “So I do think it kind of set us back a little bit. Tonight, I think it was a bit of a roller coaster. I think we tried to do a little bit too much and didn’t keep things simple but at the same time we still saw some good things.”
While the loss put any hopes of winning the ECAC regular season championship out of reach for the Lady Golden Knights, Desrosiers says he hopes his team can use the final 2 games of the series to get ready for the post season.
