Saturday sports: Rob wraps up college hockey highlights

“We were starting to do a lot of things well and then all of the sudden you’re put on a halt and you can’t really build off of what you had been doing the previous month or so,” said Clarkson women’s hockey coach Matt Desrosiers. “So I do think it kind of set us back a little bit. Tonight, I think it was a bit of a roller coaster. I think we tried to do a little bit too much and didn’t keep things simple but at the same time we still saw some good things.”