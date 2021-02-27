Sheila G. Martin, 78, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral arrangements for Sheila G. Martin, of Buck Road Waddington, as per her wishes, will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A graveside service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery II, Norfolk in the spring.
Sheila passed away early Wednesday afternoon, February 24, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness.
Sheila is survived by her loving and devoted children; Ricky L. and wife Penney S. Bush of Richville, NY, T.J. Martin of Massena, NY and Paul K. Martin of Waddington, NY.
Sheila also leaves behind six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren to caring on her memory along with a brother Warner K. Bush of Louisville, NY and several nieces and nephews. In Addition to her parents, Sheila was predeceased by her husband Theodore “Ted” J. Martin on April 6, 2009, a sister Shirley McGregor, niece; Rosemary and a granddaughter Jenny Lee.
Shelia was born to the late Warner and Viola (Pelky) Bush on January 17, 1943 and attended Massena Schools. She later married her loving husband Ted on March 19, 1966 in Massena, NY.
At one time Sheila was employed by the Massena Central School District where she served for over ten years as custodian. She was a volunteer at the Waddington Neighborhood Center for many years, and enjoyed tending to her flower beds and crafting in her spare time.
The Martin family would like to make a personal and heartfelt gesture of gratitude to Imré Rainey-Spence, MD at CPH for the excellent bedside manner and caring nature shown towards their mother, Sheila.
Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with the Waddington Rescue Squad; P.O. Box 331, Waddington, NY 13694
Waddington Neighborhood Center; 10 LaGrasse Street, P.O. Box 424 Waddington, NY 13694.
