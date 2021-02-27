Wayne A. Gilmer, 84, of Ogdensburg

Wayne served in the United States Air Force 1954 – 1958. He drove tractor trailer for 3 major companies local and over the road. He was also an owner operator traveling east coast-mid-west and west coast-north-south east coast for 39 years. He also drove a tour bus to different cities and states, spanning east to mid-west coasts and into Canada, with groups of people and teams from local colleges in Canton and Potsdam and others in New York State. He also drove a commuter bus around St. Lawrence & Jefferson Counties and into Amish communities.