Winter activities make their way to Beaver Camp

TOWN OF WATSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Do you have the winter blues? Strap on some show shoes!
Beaver Camp in the Town of Watson is now offering nighttime winter activities. Friday night was the first event of many.
“There’s nothing better than getting outdoors if you’re feeling a little blue. We have snowshoeing, cross country skiing, we have a homemade curling court on Beaver Lake, said Mike Judd, Beaver Camp’s Executive Director.
And of course, there is the famous black kettle corn that’s become a tradition at camp.
This event is just one of many funded by the Winter Design Challenge through Lewis County. The goal is to get families outside for some fun and adventure safely!
With the funding, Beaver Camp was able to offer equipment to whoever needs it and put up lights across the trails and tube slide so fun isn’t limited to daylight hours.
“I appreciate the things they’re trying to do to get people out, to get families out, and just have a chance to be together,” said Laurie Kirkwood, who was skiing with her family.
“After being cooped up for so long, it’s just nice to get out and do whatever you can whenever you can, you’ve gotta stay sane some way!” said Hunter Moore, who was skiing with friends.
Beaver Camp officials say they’ll be doing many more of these events through the winter. Just check out their website and reserve a spot or call 315-376-2640.
