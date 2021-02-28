Cuomo issues statement: “I never intended to offend anyone or cause any harm”

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -Late Sunday afternoon, Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement responding to claims he sexually harassed women who had worked in his administration.
In the statement, Cuomo says he understands some of his past conversations may have been misinterpreted, though he “never intended to offend anyone or cause any harm.”
Cuomo acknowledges he has made playful jokes, and apologized if it was misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.
He also stood firm, saying he never inappropriately touched anyone or asked them for sex.
This comes as Attorney General Letitia James has asked Cuomo to sign an executive order giving her control to conduct an investigation into his alleged behavior.
Below is the full statement released by Governor Cuomo’s office:
