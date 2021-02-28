38 new COVID-19 cases in region Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County has gone more than a week without having to report another death within the county. That’s according to Public Health officials.
In other good news, the 14 day average positivity rate for this day stands at 3.9%; as of the beginning of the month that average was 8.1%.
There are 16 new cases in the county, that total rises to 5,495 Sunday.
225 cases are active, 5,189 have recovered and 81 have died due to the virus.
There are 15 in the hospital and no active cases to report in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.
There are 210 in mandatory isolation and the amount of people in mandatory quarantine dropped by 49 to 561. There are 262 in precautionary quarantine due to travel. 258 of those were domestic travelers, 4 travelled internationally.
67,549 tests have been administered so far with 62,054 coming back negative.
There are 22 new cases in St. Lawrence County, bringing the total cases to 6,167.
There are currently 13 hospitalizations.
The remaining metrics as well as the maps will be updated on Monday, March 1, 2021.
As of 4:45 PM, no new numbers from Lewis County have been reported for the weekend.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
