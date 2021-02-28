Not enough volunteers for Three Mile Bay EMT services

THREE MILE BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three Mile Bay Fire Department only has 5 certified EMTs to work on its single ambulance. Officials say that’s not enough for the coverage the Town of Lyme needs.
The chief says the lack of volunteers has made for problems.
“It has been progressively getting worse over the last 4 years, and last year I don’t know the exact numbers, but we failed more calls than we felt was comfortable with,” said Chief Justin Bourquin.
Borquin says training to become an EMT takes a lot of time, something he says many of his volunteers just don’t have, making this decision inevitable.
The news wasn’t all that surprising to Town Supervisor Scott Aubertine.
“Because I knew they were having a hard time getting volunteer help, and I had heard rumors that the volunteers who has been showing up may be moving so I knew they had some concerns,” said Aubertine.
So what does this mean moving forward?
Three Mile Bay has offered to help the town with the search and transition process. But, until a new provider is found, reinforcements have been brought in.
“The Three Mile Bay Fire Department has signed a lease agreement with Guilfoyle Emergency Medical Services Incorporated. We are leasing an employee from them from 7 AM to 7 PM to provide 12 hours of care, 5 days a week, Monday through Friday,” said Bourquin.
Meanwhile, Lyme Town Board members along with fire officials from Chaumont and Three Mile Bay have formed a committee to brainstorm ideas for a new EMS provider.
It’s a decision that could take several months.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.