Windy with rain on Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clouds will move through overnight as we remain dry.
To start Sunday off we will be dry with winds starting to increase. Once we get to the afternoon that’s when we have the best chance for rain and winds to be gusting to 45 MPH. Highs Sunday will reach the mid 40s.
A cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday the will cause highs on Monday to top out in lower 30s with snow showers possible.
The rest of the week will see lots of sunshine with highs slowly getting back above average by Friday.
