Donald R. James, 93, of Hannawa Falls

Don was a mason his whole professional life. He worked for Perfetta and Whalen for years and then worked for Corning Glass where he retired after 29 years. Don was proud to tell his family of all of the structures throughout the North Country that he helped construct. He was also extremely proud of serving his country in the United States Marine Corp. Don was also a self-taught carpenter who built his family home where he & Patricia raised their children. Don loved wood working, hunting, camping, fishing, playing his harmonica and spending time with his children & grandchildren.