Doreen Vivian LaRock, 86, of Macomb

MACOMB, N.Y. (WWNY) - Doreen Vivian LaRock, age 86, passed away on February 28, 2021 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Nursing in Ogdensburg.
There will be a graveside service announced in the spring in the New St. James Cemetery. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Doreen was born on December 28, 1934 in Macomb to the late George and Leona Pearl (Hutton) O’Leary. She received Associate of Applied Science Degrees in both nursing and hospital dietary from Canton ATC and worked as a Registered Nurse at the former St. Lawrence State Hospital in Ogdensburg.
She married Marvin “Ike” LaRock on August 25, 1954. Ike passed away on August 28, 2005. Doreen was a member of the Rock Island Assembly of God, the Natural Dam Birthday Club and Gouverneur Senior Citizens Club. She enjoyed knitting, traveling and surfing the internet.
Doreen is survived by her daughter, Jacquelyn LaRock; two sons and their wives, Marvin and Jane LaRock, Michael and Donna LaRock; a sister, Donna Sloan; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Ike; and her brother, Douglas O’Leary.
Donations in memory of Doreen may be made to the Rock Island Assembly of God or the Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad.
