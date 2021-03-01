HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Everette George Cowles Jr., 86, formerly of Edwards, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, February 28, 2021 at his son Robert Cowles’ home in Harrisville, where he had been cared for since the passing of his wife in December 2020. He was under the care of Friends of Lewis County Hospice.
Everette was born on July 29, 1934 in Watertown, New York, son of the late Everette George Sr. and Ella May (Sixberry) Cowles. He attended Copenhagen School. Most of his life he was a Logger, owning his own equipment.
On January 30, 1955 he married Janice Marie Baxter at the Copenhagen Methodist Church. The couple was married for 66 years when Janice predeceased him on December 20, 2020.
Survivors include five children, Marcia (Dave) Fuller of Gouverneur; Donald (Carol) Cowles of Hermon Dekalb; Robert (Laurie) Cowles of Harrisville; Larry (Lori) Cowles of Fullerville; Bruce (Marty Law) Cowles of Gouverneur; as well as over 24 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
He is predeceased by a son, Randy Cowles who died on November 3, 2011.
Everette enjoyed watching NASCAR, basketball and working on cars.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the spring in honor of Everette and his late wife Janice.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.