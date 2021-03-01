Food Art Series - Free Courses - Everson Museum

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
DON’T MISS COURSE ONE IN A NEW THREE-COURSE ART/FOOD SERIES
HOSTED BY THE EVERSON AND SALT CITY MARKET
They say good food is just another expression of art. We think so too! That’s why the Everson Museum of Art has partnered with Salt City Market to bring you Salt & Pepper, a new art/food series with lively conversations between artists and chefs about culture, history, and technique.
Join us by Zoom to hear from artists in their studios and chefs in their Salt City Market kitchens. We’ve selected artist/chef pairings that will awaken all the senses and introduce you to some incredible Syracuse talent.
Course One: Sharif Bey & Sara Tong-Ngork
THURSDAY, MARCH 4, 6-6:30 PM
PROF. SHARIF BEY’s ceramic and mixed-media works reflect his interest in the visual heritage of Africa and Oceania, as well as contemporary African American culture. Bey has called Syracuse home since he accepted a position as a professor in Syracuse University’s Art Education department. During that time, his roots in Central New York have grown deep as he raised his family and became a valuable part of Syracuse’s social fabric. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Bey began learning pottery as a teenager at the Manchester Craftsman’s Guild, an educational nonprofit founded by legendary African-American potter Bill Strickland. He has extensive experience in ceramics, sculpture, community art programming and art teacher training.
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Bey’s national profile has risen exponentially. In October of 2021, Bey will open a solo exhibition at his hometown museum, the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, followed by a 2022 solo exhibition at the Everson Museum of Art. More of Bey’s recent work, including additional Protest Shields, can be viewed at New York’s Albertz Benda Gallery in an exhibition entitled Revelations in Power.
CHEF SARA TONG-NGORK is the creator of Firecracker Thai Kitchen. Born and raised in Syracuse, Sara grew up on the traditional foods that her Thai parents prepared each day. Food became a passion at a young age and grew into a profession when she started as a prep cook at local Thai restaurant, Lemon Grass. From there, she worked to become the chef de cuisine at the Century Club of Syracuse and spent time training on the wok at Bangkok Thai Restaurant before becoming the executive chef of Bellevue Country Club. After cooking for over 20 years, Sara decided it was time to take her passion a step further. For nearly a year, she auditioned for the Salt City Market before earning a stall in the food hall. What started as curiosity, quickly escalated into interviews, pop-up events and business classes. Sara was ecstatic to be accepted into the market and is grateful for the opportunity to open her first solo venture.
Stay tuned for courses two and three in the Salt & Pepper series coming soon!
Thursday, April 1: Jaleel Campbell + Fiona Day (Pie’s The Limit)
Thursday, May 6: Vanessa Johnson + Sley Mason (SOULutions)
