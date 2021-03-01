Food Art Series - Free Courses - Everson Museum

CHEF SARA TONG-NGORK is the creator of Firecracker Thai Kitchen. Born and raised in Syracuse, Sara grew up on the traditional foods that her Thai parents prepared each day. Food became a passion at a young age and grew into a profession when she started as a prep cook at local Thai restaurant, Lemon Grass. From there, she worked to become the chef de cuisine at the Century Club of Syracuse and spent time training on the wok at Bangkok Thai Restaurant before becoming the executive chef of Bellevue Country Club. After cooking for over 20 years, Sara decided it was time to take her passion a step further. For nearly a year, she auditioned for the Salt City Market before earning a stall in the food hall. What started as curiosity, quickly escalated into interviews, pop-up events and business classes. Sara was ecstatic to be accepted into the market and is grateful for the opportunity to open her first solo venture.