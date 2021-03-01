Joseph Carmen Coppola, 58, of Dexter

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - It is with deep sadness that we announce our dear family member Joseph Carmen Coppola, 58, has gone to be with the Lord.
He rests in peace with his father, Joseph A. Coppola, Teresa (Dasno) Coppola, and his sister, Christine Coppola, who all went before him. He leaves behind his sister, Diane (Coppola) Gondek and her husband Michael along with 3 nieces and 3 nephews, 5 great nieces and 6 great nephews and many many cousins.
He was a wonderful and kind person who loved his family very much. He loved sports, especially football. His favorite team was Notre Dame and he watched every single game with a passion “Go Fighting Irish”. Joseph will no longer suffer the perils of this world and will look down from heaven watching over all his loved ones left behind. We love you Joe!!!
A private service will be held. Joseph prayed daily for his 3 year old great niece to be healed of Leukemia. He would have wanted donations to be made to the Children’s Miracle Network of NNY as his great niece, Natalie the Brave (Natalie Gondek), is the 2021 CMN Champion. https://samaritanhealth.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/
Arrangements have been entrusted to North Country Cremation Service, owned and operated by Cleveland Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.northcountrycremationservice.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.