Library offers digital literacy courses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Flower Memorial Library in Watertown is offering free courses to help people deal with technology.
Librarian Amanda Tehonica says the digital literacy courses are offered online each week because the pandemic is limiting in-person programming.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning
Courses include such topics as smartphone photography, food apps, PayPal, and Venmo. There’s a different topic each week.
The hour-long sessions are offered through Zoom at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
You can find them through flowerlibrary.org.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.