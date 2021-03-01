Man faces drug charges after allegedly fleeing police

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - A man wanted on two St. Lawrence County Court warrants also faces charges of resisting arrest and drug possession.
Sheriff’s deputies say 26-year-old Jordan Page – who does not have a known address – fled from Norwood police on foot when they tried to take him into custody on the warrants.
Deputies say when they apprehended Page on North Main Street in Norwood, he had a large amount of fentanyl that he was allegedly intending to sell.
He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Page was arraigned in Canton town court and released on the drug and resisting arrest charges but jailed on the warrants.
Deputies did not say what charges the arrest warrants pertain to.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.