Massena man injured in fatal snowmobile crash

BELLMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Saratoga County man is dead following a snowmobile accident near Malone on Friday in which a St. Lawrence County man was injured.
State police say 57-year-old Richard Button of Gansevoort, N.Y. was heading north on Wolf Pond Road in the town of Bellmont when his snowmobile struck a southbound machine operated by 56-year-old David Warner of Malone.
Button was thrown from his sled and struck another snowmobile operated by 48-year-old Jason Steenberg of Massena, who was also thrown.
Button was pronounced dead at the scene. Steenberg received minor injuries.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.