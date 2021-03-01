Peck announces bid for Champion town supervisor

CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a second person throwing his hat into the ring for the Republican nod to run for Champion town supervisor.
Brian Peck announced over the weekend he is seeking the Republican nomination for the post.
That sets up a battle in the June primary between Peck and Jonathan Schell, who announced his candidacy a week ago.
Peck was born and raised in Champion. He serves as chief of staff for Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush and previously served as director of operations for state Sen. Patty Ritchie.
He started Coughlin Printing, serves in the New York Guard, has a master’s degree in counseling, has volunteered as an EMT, and was associate dean in a small private college.
