Rachael A. LaBarge, 86, formerly of Lisbon

She was born on October 19, 1934 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of Stanley & Mary Margaret Beamish. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and later married Calvin J. LaBarge at the First Congregational Church in Ogdensburg on October 25, 1952. During her career she was employed at JJ Newberry’s, Standard Shade Roller, Van Hyning Farm Supply and later at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as an attendant for 23 ½ years, retiring in 1990.