Record amount of vaccine flows into area as state marks anniversary of first COVID case

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Monday marked the year anniversary of New York state’s first coronavirus case. A year later, we can report there are record numbers of vaccines flowing into the north country - a trend that is expected to continue.
Jefferson County could receive somewhere between 2,100 and 3,200 vaccines this week, by far the highest total since the vaccination process began. It’s a promising trend for Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray.
“Week 10, I think we had 1,500 doses. And then last week, week 11, we got 1,700 doses. We keep turning that up, it’s headed in the right direction,” he said.
In St. Lawrence County, the public health director, Dana McGuire, says the county is expecting 600 first doses of the Moderna vaccine, a record high allotment.
“And we’ve been told from the state that we should see an increase each week, so that’s what we’re trying to plan on,” she said.
Lewis County is expecting 400 Moderna doses this week. Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche says that’s about double the average.
“The problem has been supply, not demand. As the nationwide supply increases and improves, then we should be able to scale up our operation,” he said.
And the nationwide supply could get a big boost in the near future. Over the weekend, the FDA approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use and that’s a single shot vaccine.
“The Johnson & Johnson’s really a game changer because that’s a one shot vaccination and that will speed the process up tremendously,” said Gray.
All three counties say they will request the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when it becomes available, but it’s unclear when that will be.
