Region sees 2 new COVID deaths, 66 new infections

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two new COVID-19 deaths and another 66 positive cases were reported Monday in the tri-county region.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health reported Monday that 2 more people have died from COVID, bringing the death toll to 85.
Officials also said 36 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 6,203 confirmed positive cases.
Officials said 540 cases are active and 18 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 5,578 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County announced no new COVID-19 deaths Monday, which means the total number of coronavirus deaths to date remains at 81.
There were 23 new cases to report. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,518 positive cases.
Eleven people are hospitalized; 205 people are in mandatory isolation and 517 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 5,221 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported no new COVID deaths Monday. Since the pandemic began, 27 people have died from the coronavirus.
Another 7 new cases were reported Monday. The county has had a total of 1,783 cases to date
The county Public Health Agency said Monday that 6 people are hospitalized and 58 are in isolation.
Another 120 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 1,698 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.