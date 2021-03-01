River Hospital’s Virtual Polar Bear Dip raises $56K

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Their goal was $50,000. They wound up with $56,000.
It may have been done virtually, but that didn’t stop River Hospital’s Polar Bear Dip from raking in more donations than expected.
Traditionally, people raise money to jump into the frigid St. Lawrence River.
However, for the first time in its 31-year history, the event raised funds by asking participants to submit videos.
People got creative - showing themselves getting drenched by a fire hose, paddling a kayak down a snowy hill, and having buckets of water dumped on them.
Children were also allowed to submit videos this year.
The money raised will help the Alexandria Bay hospital purchase a new echocardiogram.
