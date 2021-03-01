Robert Alan LaRue, 62, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert Alan LaRue, 62, of Penet Square, LaFargeville, passed away peacefully at Rome Memorial Hospital on Saturday, February 27, 2021, after a brief illness.
Born in Watertown on November 24, 1958, son of Edward J. LaRue and Mary Hesler LaRue of Clayton, Bob lived in and around Clayton and LaFargeville his entire life. A graduate of Thousand Islands CSD in 1976, Bob began his working life as a flagman for various road crews in Jefferson County and later worked as a greenskeeper at area golf courses.
A fan of drag racing, Bob traveled widely with a group of friends to attend races. Bob was also an accomplished hobbyist, constructing numerous hand-crafted wooden boat models, many of which still reside with family members. In his later years, Bob became an avid reader of adventure fiction. He was a former member of the American Legion Colon-Couch Post 821, Clayton and enjoyed golf.
Bob is survived by three brothers, Edward J. (Denise) LaRue, Jr., Athens, Georgia, John T. “Jack” (Lisa), Clayton, and William P. “Bill”, LaFargeville, an aunt, three nieces, a nephew, and a myriad of cousins.
There are no services at this time. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service (TIERS), P. O. Box 524, Clayton, NY 13624.
